Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

VEEV opened at $221.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.