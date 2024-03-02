VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 38.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

