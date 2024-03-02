Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $252.96

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $252.96 and last traded at $252.96, with a volume of 415898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.70. The company has a market cap of $359.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

