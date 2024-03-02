Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the January 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,631,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BND stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

