Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 133.5% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,654,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.