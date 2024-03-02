Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $194.55 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $904.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after acquiring an additional 582,502 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after buying an additional 105,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

