Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $194.55 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $904.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.