Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $67.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
