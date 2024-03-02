Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $67.63.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,798 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.