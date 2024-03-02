UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26), reports. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 2,107.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UWMC. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UWM

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.