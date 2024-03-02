UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24. UTime has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.40.
UTime Company Profile
