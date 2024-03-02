UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24. UTime has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.40.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

