US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

XBIL stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.