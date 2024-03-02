US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
XBIL stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $50.30.
