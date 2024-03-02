US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Declares $0.22 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2193 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

