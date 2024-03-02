US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 5th

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTEN stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.