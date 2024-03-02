Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $181.00 at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.64.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

UHS opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.