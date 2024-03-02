Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $33.50 at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $33.50 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.03.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,144.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

