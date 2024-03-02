United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.