United Services Automobile Association Takes $886,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GGG opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.