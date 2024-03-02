United Services Automobile Association Takes $1.11 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

