United Services Automobile Association Takes $1.11 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.