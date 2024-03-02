United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OVV opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

