United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

