United Services Automobile Association Purchases 6,164 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 847,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $615,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 188.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 413,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

