United Services Automobile Association Purchases 605 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $75,698,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

