United Services Automobile Association Purchases 5,874 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

