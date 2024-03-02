United Services Automobile Association Purchases 4,788 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Newmont were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

Newmont Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

