United Services Automobile Association Purchases 3,159 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

