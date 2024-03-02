United Services Automobile Association Invests $766,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

