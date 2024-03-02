United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.04 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.66.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.