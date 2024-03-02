United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $55.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

