United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Get Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.