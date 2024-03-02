United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

