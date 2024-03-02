United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Centene were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Centene by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,071,000 after purchasing an additional 641,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Centene by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $77.98 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

