United Services Automobile Association Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,828 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 653,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

