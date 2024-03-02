United Services Automobile Association Has $883,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PG&E were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

