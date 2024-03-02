United Services Automobile Association Has $874,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

