United Services Automobile Association Has $1.41 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $4,163,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 146,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $677,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

MCHP stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

