United Services Automobile Association Has $1.16 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OXY opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.