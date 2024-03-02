United Services Automobile Association Has $1.02 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

