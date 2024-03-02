United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

