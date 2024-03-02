United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.