United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

