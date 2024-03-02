United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.42%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

