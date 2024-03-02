United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,502 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $79.96 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

