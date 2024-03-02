United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brookfield by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,847,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,589 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $41.54 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

