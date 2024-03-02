United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 17,457 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.