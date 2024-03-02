United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

