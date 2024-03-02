uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.27.

uniQure Price Performance

Insider Activity at uniQure

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in uniQure by 237.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 414,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 291,541 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $823,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 666,696 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 97.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 390,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 192,785 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

