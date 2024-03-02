Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 110,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,488,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

