Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $49.15 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

