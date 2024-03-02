UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of UMBF opened at $80.60 on Monday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,503 shares of company stock worth $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,648,000 after acquiring an additional 94,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

