Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $549.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

