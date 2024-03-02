UBS Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $270.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $245.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.01 and a 200-day moving average of $213.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

